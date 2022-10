Google CEO Sundar Pichai is a huge cricket fan and often expresses his love for the game. The CEO’s love for cricket was again seen in a post on Twitter where he said that he celebrated Diwali this year by watching the last three overs of India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG.

The match was filled with numerous turns and twists. India needed 50 runs to win the match in the final three overs. In the drama-filled 19th over, Virat Kohli smashed two consecutive sixes on the bowling of Haris Rauf, leaving 16 runs to be chased from the last over. India eventually won the match by 4 wickets.

Pichai started his tweet by extending Diwali wishes to his followers and later applauded the game and performance of the Indian cricket team in the match. “Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance", he wrote in the tweet.

Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family.

🪔 I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022

Commenting on Pichai's post, a fan wrote: "you should watch 1st three overs", to which the Google CEO’s witty response was: "Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep."

