“Watching the last three overs again”: How Google CEO celebrated Diwali

Meanwhile, Google has launched its Pixel 7 series phones in India. Comprising of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the series comes with a starting price of ₹59,999 and is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. As an introductory offer, Google is offering a cashback of ₹6,000 on the Pixel 7 and ₹8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro. However, there is no information on how long the introductory offer would last. Flipkart is providing discounts for purchases using select bank cards, No-cost EMI options for the Pixel 7 on the e-commerce website start from ₹10,000 per month, while the no cost-EMI options for the Pro model starts at ₹14,167 per month.