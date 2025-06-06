WatchOS 2026 Leaks: Apple to bring third-party widget support in Control Center. Here's why it matters

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is set for June 9, where new software features will be unveiled, including a potential shift to a yearly naming system. WatchOS 26 may introduce third-party widgets in Control Center, allowing users more customization.

Aman Gupta
Published6 Jun 2025, 07:37 AM IST
Apple is all set to hold its Worldwide Developer Conference in Cupertino from 9 June. Ahead of the the company's second biggest event of the year - behind iPhone launch in September, there have been a lot of potential leaks about what the new operating system features to be announced the by the tech giant could like. 

For one thing, it is being seen as an almost certainty that Apple will break away from its current naming tradition and instead move to a naming system based on the current year. This translates to the upcoming version of software for Apple devices being called iOS 26, iPadOS 26, WatchOS 26 and the like. 

                      However, a report by 9to5Mac reveals that there will also be a new feature in WatchOS 26 that has been sought by Cuprtino's watch users for a long time. 

                      Apple prepares to bring third-party widgets to WatchOS 26:

                      Currently, Apple only allows users to choose from its own toggles and tiles in the Control Center settins on Apple Watches but that is reportedly set to end with the latest software version.

                      Reportedly, Apple will bring third-party widgets in Control Center with WatchOS 26. This will mean Developers would be able to plug their widgets directly into the Control Center and users will be able to bring important data or actions from the third-part app like Wi-Fi, Battery and Focus Mode. 

                      Moreover, Apple could also make the layout for widgets on Control Center fully customizable, essentially allowing users to rearrange or remove widgets a lot more easily than the current method. 

                      When will Apple's new software release? 

                      Apple doesn't officially announce at this stage when its latest software will be rolled out and limits itself of just showcasing its software innovations at WWDC. However, the company's track record is of showing new innovations at WWDC and later rolling out all the new software updates shortly after the new iPhone launch event in September.

