WCF launches cyber safety portal for students

The portal exhibits thematic quiz-based learning module pertinent to each age group that follows curriculum advisory and challenges children encounter in the cyberspace. CyberSmart is a free-for-all platform that enables gamified learning as opposed to voluminous existing PDF material for teachers, students, volunteers and parents.

Each learning journey has a set of 25 question assessment to check learning. Post completion of all the themes and their respective journeys, every student can download a badge or certificate. The portal also allows to issue a unique ID for every visitor to retrieve the certificate. It also has a special feature - a call for help button for children under duress.

The interface is available in three languages- English, Hindi & Marathi, and covers a bandwidth of 50,000 concurrent users, without capturing any personal data.

“Given the pandemic situation we are in, millions of children are exposed to online learning. Opening up more time on Internet-connected devices has exposed them to unfiltered content making them vulnerable in the cyber space. A seismic shift to smarter cybersecurity is the need of the hour, especially for children and youth," said Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

Earlier in the week Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a number of additional measures for students to continue their education online during the lockdown. Following the increasing exposure of students to online content, and the increasing cases of cyber threats during the pandemic, cyber safety awareness is a critical requirement.

Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM said “As the world learns to become more virtual, the need for safe internet usage is even more pronounced, especially for children and youth. Launch of the CyberSmart portal could not have come at a more appropriate time. This resource is sure to benefit parents and teachers as much as it will impact students in learning about traversing cyberspace purposefully, during and post COVID-19 world."

In 2017, WCF created an awareness program around the dangers of the digital world, CyberSword, through a competition which reached over 1,35,000 children across 345 schools in eight countries including India through a series of videos and multi-media presentations. Further, WCF launched a digital-led initiative, ThinkTalkTeach, in January 2019 and created two informative videos on the safe use of the internet for primary and secondary school students. This initiative has garnered 1.3 million+ views on social media so far.

