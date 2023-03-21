We asked GPT-4 about its impact on the Indian job market, here’s what it said1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Replying to the question, ChatGPT-4 said ‘I can’t predict the future with certainty’. It then goes on to say that it can provide insights based on existing trends and observations.
Elon Musk-backed OpenAI launched the ChatGPT-4 earlier this month. The new model is said to be more sophisticated and better than its predecessor, the GPT-3. As promising as the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots may sound, the fear that it may take over human jobs keeps lurking.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×