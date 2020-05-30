We Transfer not working for some users in India

File transfer platform We Transfer is not working for some users in India as it has been reportedly blocked by several internet service providers (ISP) at the behest of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Several users took to different social media platforms to express frustration at not being able to access We Transfer anymore. However, we were able to send and receive a large file using WeTransfer on Airtel's fixed and mobile broadband connection.

WeTransfer allows anyone to share files of up to 2GB for free. The option to send files larger than that are available to premium customers.

The platform works on the browser and doesn't require users to download and install an app. Free users aren't even required to create an account to use it. They can send the link to download through an email.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, DoT has directed ISPs to ban three specific website URLs and two of these belonged to WeTransfer.

It's not yet known why the two webpages were banned by DoT or why the platform is not working for some users in India. However, file transfer platforms have been in crosshairs with authorities across the world from time to time as they are often used to share pirated and pornography content.

In 2014, after a piracy complaint by a Sony owned Multi Screen Media, which was broadcasting the FIFA World Cup in India, Delhi High Court asked ISPs to block 219 websites which included several file sharing platforms such as Multiupload.nl, uppit.com, crocko.com, rapidshare.com, sendspace.com and mightyupload.com.

Based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, WeTransfer is one of the leading file transfer platforms. It has over 50 million monthly users across 195 countries, who share over 1.5 billion files each month, company CEO Gordon Willoughby told media in 2019.

