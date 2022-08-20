Web3 brands try serving customers in the real world

Doodles, a Web3 media and entertainment company that includes a collection of 10,000 NFTs, has created several pop-up shops over the past year. The company’s pop-up at South by Southwest was open to the public, although it gave owners of Doodles NFTs custom badges to use throughout the site and access to limited-edition merchandise. NFT holders could scan their badges at specific installations for unique experiences and see their NFTs projected on a wall, bouncing around with other Doodles.

