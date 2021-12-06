Web3, digital assets could add $1.1 tn to India’s GDP in next 11 years: Report

It also noted that web 3.0, which includes applications build around concepts of the third generation of the Internet, will add $1.1 trillion to India’s GDP only if the right policies and regulatory framework are put in place. “India is poised for growth to become a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Digital assets are expected to have tremendous potential in the next 11 years across countries, due to their rapid adoption. They are expected to help India achieve the GDP of a $5 trillion economy," said Mukesh Aghi, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the USISPF.

