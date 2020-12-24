WeChat becomes a powerful surveillance tool everywhere in China

WeChat becomes a powerful surveillance tool everywhere in China6 min read . 12:03 AM IST
The government is increasingly using the app to monitor and suppress dissenting views
China’s do-everything app, WeChat, has become one of the most powerful tools in Beijing’s arsenal for monitoring the public, censoring speech and punishing people who voice discontent with the government.
Authorities are increasingly using the app from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to justify arrests or issue threats, say dissidents, consumers and security researchers.
