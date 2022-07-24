Week ahead: 5G sale, auto earnings, CWG

Axis Bank, which had reported handsome profit growth of 54% y-o-y and 17% growth in net interest income to ₹8,819 crore in the March quarter, will release its June-quarter earnings report on Monday. The bank is expected to post robust growth, largely driven by its decision to enter into an agreement to acquire Citibank’s consumer business earlier this year. According to JM Financials, June quarter is expected to be strong for the banking industry as a whole and for larger private banks in particular. It picked Axis Bank, among others, as a top performer in this quarter. Analysts at Emkay said Axis is expected to report strong credit growth in retail because of mortgages and unsecured loans. As banks, including Axis, invest in upgrading technology and on branch expansion, higher operating expenditure is likely to hurt profitability.

