Weekend hotel getaways from Delhi cost a bomb

Weekend hotel getaways from Delhi cost a bomb3 min read 08 Sep 2023, 12:31 AM IST
Work-from-home mode in NCR due to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, as well as the Krishna Janmashtami holiday on Thursday, prompted many Delhi residents to explore weekend getaways
NEW DELHI : Many national capital region (NCR) residents seeking a quick getaway to nearby resorts to take advantage of the long weekend and escape the G20 summit-related curbs were left stranded at home as their preferred properties were either fully booked or offered only a few rooms at exorbitant rates.