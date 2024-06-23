Weekly Tech Recap: Anthropic releases its GPT-4o rival, X restricts free users from starting live streams and more
X to restrict livestream feature to premium subscribers, Anthropic releases its new AI model and Apple issues clarity on why iOS 18's AI featues won't come to old iPhones, checkout this week's tech recap
Amidst a whirlwind of news coming in throghout the week, it can be hard to take note of and fully comprehend the top technology stories that you may actually be curious about. But fear not, we have compiled a comprehensive Weekly Tech Recap to help you get up to date with the top 5 stories that made news in the world of technology.