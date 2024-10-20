In the hustle and bustle of daily life, it can be a daunting task to catch up on all the happenings from the week. To keep you up to date, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top news making waves in the world of technology. This week, Apple finally launched its iPad Mini 7 tablet, YouTube made major changes to the Shorts feature, ChatGPT received a dedicated app on Windows, and Meta AI on WhatsApp was reported to come with a major update, among other news.

Top tech news of the week:

iPad Mini 7 launched:

After much anticipation for Apple's October event, the tech giant has finally launched its latest iPad Mini 2024 in the Indian market. In terms of specifications, the iPad Mini boasts an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is expected to operate at a 60Hz refresh rate. The A17 Pro chip not only enhances overall performance by 30 per cent and improves GPU performance by 25 per cent. It also features a Neural Engine that is twice as fast as its predecessor. This advancement allows the iPad Mini to support a range of new AI capabilities under the umbrella of Apple Intelligence.

The iPad Mini 2024 has been priced attractively, with the Wi-Fi model starting at ₹49,900, while the cellular variant is available from ₹64,900. Pre-orders for the device have commenced today, with official sales set to begin on October 23 across Apple’s official retail outlets.

ChatGPT gets a dedicated Windows app:

OpenAI has finally released the Windows application for ChatGPT, ending the long wait for Windows users to try the chatbot via a native app. Notably, ChatGPT had already been available as a standalone app for Android, iOS, and macOS, but Windows users had to contend with either the built-in Copilot app or navigating to the ChatGPT website.

However, there's a catch: the ChatGPT Windows app is currently only available to the company's paid members, including ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users. A fully-fledged ChatGPT app for all users is slated for release later this year.

Meta AI on WhatsApp could soon serve as your personal assistant:

Meta AI on WhatsApp is slated for a significant upgrade that could tailor the AI chatbot according to user preferences, helping it function as a personal assistant. The new update will reportedly be made possible through a Chat Memory feature, which is currently under development and aims to provide more relevant and customized responses to Meta AI users.

According to a report by WABetainfo, the new Chat Memory feature will allow Meta AI to remember certain personal details about conversations, such as dietary preferences, birthdays, conversational style, allergies, personal interests, and more. By storing this information, Meta AI is expected to provide responses tailored to the user's lifestyle and preferences.

For instance, when asking for food recommendations, Meta AI could use previously stored information to automatically filter out options that the user dislikes or is allergic to.

YouTube makes major changes to Shorts feature:

YouTube has announced a significant update to its Shorts feature, allowing creators to upload videos up to three minutes in length starting from 15th October 2024. From 15th October 2024 onwards, any videos uploaded with a vertical or square aspect ratio that are up to three minutes in length will automatically be classified as Shorts. These will be eligible for the platform's Shorts revenue-sharing model, ensuring creators can earn through the Shorts Feed. However, any content uploaded prior to this date will remain categorised as long-form videos, continuing to be monetised via YouTube’s traditional revenue model on the Watch Page.

OnePlus 13 first look revealed:

A new leak on the Chinese social media website Weibo has now provided us with the first look at the OnePlus 13. In the leaked image, it appears that the OnePlus 13 may borrow many design elements from the OnePlus 12. However, the OnePlus 13 features a few changes, including the Hasselblad branding, which now extends from the camera module and is prominently placed in the top right corner of the device. Additionally, there is a new metallic strip running from the camera module towards the edges, giving the OnePlus 13 a slightly different feel compared to its predecessor.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!