Weekly Tech Recap: Apple launches 2 new iPads, Google quietly introduces Pixel 8a and more
Weekly Tech Recap: Apple launched two new iPad models this week, Google quietly introduced its Pixel 8a smartphone, Sam Altman denied reports of OpenAI launching a new search engine on May 13. Here's a look at all the top tech news of the week.
