Weekly Tech Recap: Apple makes big AI bet with Apple Intelligence - Siri 2.0, Elon Musk hides likes on X and more
Weekly tech recap: Apple's WWDC 2024 with Apple Intelligence, Elon Musk's X hides likes, YouTube tightens grip on ad-blockers, Yahoo gets AI overhaul, and HMD launches feature phones with UPI functionality in India.
During the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to catch up with all the news coming your way. But in order to solve that issue we have compiled the weekly tech recap which provides you with access to the top 5 news that made waves in the world of technology.