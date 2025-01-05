Top tech news includes Apple TV+ going free for the weekend, leaks about the iPhone 17 Air, new features on Telegram, Elon Musk's focus on content engagement for X, and the GTA 6 trailer achieving record views on YouTube.

With a lot of news coming through the week, it is hard to take note of the stories that really matter. In order to keep the readers posted, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap where we take a look at the top 5 big news of the week. This week, Apple TV+ was announced to go free for 3 days, Telegram added new features in its first update of 2025, Elon Musk prioritized genuinely engaging and valuable content on X and more.

Top tech news of the week: 1) Apple TV+ goes free: Apple has announced that its streaming service, Apple TV+, will be available for free to all users around the world this weekend. The service can be accessed without any charges from January 3 to January 5, and users would just need to sign into their existing account or sign up with a new email id.

Notably, this is the first time Apple TV+ has gone completely free to all users and could mark a trend that may be replicated by other streaming giants.

2) iPhone 17 Air price range leaked: Apple's upcoming thin iPhone variant dubbed the iPhone 17 Air has been making quite a buzz and a new leak has also revealed the phone's price range and other key features.

According to a report by Macrumors, citing South Korea's Sisa Journal, Apple is looking to have a thickness of 6.25mm with the iPhone 17 Air which would make it the thinnest iPhone ever and top the record of iPhone 6 which was 6.25mm thick.

For perspective, a thickness of 6.2mm mean would mean a reduction of around 20% from the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus and 25% from the iPhone 16 Pro an 16 Pro Max.

The report also suggests that iPhone 17 Air will have a similar price tag as the iPhone 16 Plus, meaning a start price of around $899 in the United States or around ₹90,000 in India.

3) Telegram adds tons of news features: Telegram has launched its first major update of 2025, introducing a range of new features, including collectible gifts, enhanced message search capabilities, and an in-app QR code scanner.

4) Elon Musk's X to prioritize engaging and valuable content: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled plans for a significant update to the algorithm of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. In a series of posts on the platform, Musk emphasised the importance of prioritising content that users find genuinely engaging and valuable.

“Algorithm tweak coming soon to promote more informational/entertaining content. We will publish the changes to @XEng. Our goal is to maximise unregretted user-seconds," Musk wrote. He explained that while some negative content may increase user time on the platform, it does not contribute to what he termed "unregretted user time."

5) GTA 6 trailer breaks Guinness World Records: The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 has become a monumental success on YouTube, reportedly shattering multiple Guinness World Records and setting new benchmarks for the gaming industry.

Released on 5 December 2023, the trailer has amassed over 230 million views as of 30 December 2024, according toSportskeeda.

According to the report, this figure is more than double the view count of its predecessor,GTA 5, whose debut trailer, released 13 years ago, stands at 115 million views.

TheGTA 6 trailer’s extraordinary performance reflects the heightened anticipation surrounding Rockstar Games’ next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series. SurpassingGTA 5’s trailer views by over 100 per cent within just a year highlights the enduring popularity of the franchise and the excitement for its future.