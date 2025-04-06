Weekly Tech Recap: ChatGPT generates fake Aadhaar cards, Meta rolls out new Llama 4 AI models and more

The Artificial Intelligence wave is here to stay, and the biggest example of that is the abundance of news over the past few weeks, or as Google CEO Sundar Pichai puts it, "Never a dull day in the AI world. This week, ChatGPT users found nefarious ways to use the chatbot's image generation capabilities, Meta launched its new Llama 4 models, Nintendo Switch 2 was announced and more. Here's a look at the top 5 tech news stories of the week.

Top tech news of the week: 1) After Ghibli style images, users create fake Aadhaar cards using ChatGPT: While Studio Ghibli-style images were all the rage last week, this week ChatGPT users realised that there are many other ways to use ChatGPT. While some users have gone on to add other effects to their images, such as action figures or Lego, several others have found more nefarious purposes.

Some ChatGPT users have started using the chatbot to generate fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. With ChatGPT's photorealistic image generation capabilities, the resulting images also looked very convincing, creating panic over the misuse of AI.

2) Meta rolls out new Llama 4 AI models: Meta launched its two new AI models Llama 4 Maverick and Llama 4 Scout on Saturday. The new models are immediately available for use with Meta's apps, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and more. Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that two other models will also be launching soon, Llama 4 Behemoth and Llama 4 Reasoning.

Llama 4 Maverick comes with 17 billion active parameters and 128 experts. Meta says Maverick is a "product workhorse model for general assistant and chat use cases" and is ideal for precise image understanding and creative writing tasks.

Meanwhile, Llama 4 Scout has 17 billion active parameters, 16 experts and 109 billion total parameters. The smaller Llama 4 model is said to excel at tasks such as summarising documents and reasoning over code bases.

3) Donald Trump extends TikTok ban deadline: Amid the trade tensions with China, US President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration had been working on an agreement to "save TikTok" and announced plans to sign an executive order to keep the app operational for an additional 75 days.

The popular short video app had gone gone offline for a few hours in the US shortly before Trump's swearing in ceremony. However, it quickly spring back to life after the US President signed an executive order giving it 75 day time to get rid of its ties with Chinese owner Bytedance.

Meanwhile, Trump administrations plans to implement a change in TikTok's US ownership hit a roadblock as reports indicate that China may not approve of a deal to spin off the US assets of TikTok following US President's tarriff announcement.

4) Nintendo Switch 2 announced: Nintendo unveiled its much-anticipated Switch console during a live event this week, with the product expected to hit shelves on 5 June. The Switch 2 is the successor to the original console, which launched in 2017 and was a massive success, selling more than 150 million units worldwide.

The console was unveiled at a price of $450 (nearly 38,500) on the same day as the reciprocal tarriffs were announced by US President Donald Trump. The result of those tarriffs is that Nintendo soon delayed the pre-orders for Switch 2 in the US, which were due to start on 9 April. In a statement to CNBC, the company said pre-orders were delayed to “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.”

5) Apple rolls out iOS 18.5 developer beta 1: Earlier this week, Apple rolled out the first iOS 18.5 beta update to developers. The new update does not include any major features, as work has reportedly begun internally on the Cupertino-based tech giant's upcoming operating system, iOS 19, which is almost certain to be unveiled at WWDC 2025 in a few months.