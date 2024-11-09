Weekly Tech Recap: ChatGPT outage prompts apology from Sam Altman, Apple releases iOS 18.2 Beta 2 and more
Weekly Tech Recap: ChatGPT experienced a significant outage, while iPhone 15 emerged as the best-selling phone. The iQOO 13 is set to launch in India on December 3, iOS 18.2 beta 2 has been released, and Apple is reportedly working on an affordable Vision Pro headset.
Weekly Tech Recap: In the hustle and bustle of daily life, it becomes difficult to keep a track of the top developments of the week. Which is why we bring the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top news that made waves in the world of technology each week. This Week, ChatGPT suffered a major outage that prompted Sam Altman to publicly apologize, iPhone 15 was crowned the top selling phone in the world, iQOO 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite finally has a launch date in India, iOS 18.2 beta 2 with Apple Intelligence made its way to developers and more.