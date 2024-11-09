Weekly Tech Recap: In the hustle and bustle of daily life, it becomes difficult to keep a track of the top developments of the week. Which is why we bring the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top news that made waves in the world of technology each week. This Week, ChatGPT suffered a major outage that prompted Sam Altman to publicly apologize, iPhone 15 was crowned the top selling phone in the world, iQOO 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite finally has a launch date in India, iOS 18.2 beta 2 with Apple Intelligence made its way to developers and more.

Top tech news of the week:

1) ChatGPT down for thousands of users:

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman apologized on X( formerly Twitter) after his company's premier AI chatbot, ChatGPT went down for 30 minutes today. As per outage tracking website Downdetector, over 19,000 people were impacted due to the unavailability of chatbot.

In a post on X admitting the outage, Altman said the company was much better at reliability than it used to be but there is still a lot more work to do. He wrote, “chatgpt went down for 30 mins today :( we are much, much better at reliability than we used to be, but clearly more work in front of us. (it is now the 8th biggest website in the world according to similarweb--we have had a lot of work to do these past two years!)"

2) iPhone 15 becomes best selling phone in the world:

iPhone 15 has become the world's best-selling smartphone in the third quarter of 2024, according to research firm Counterpoint. The vanilla iPhone was closely followed in the rankings by its siblings, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. While Apple took the top three spots, Samsung also showed its mettle with the most smartphones in the rankings.

Notably, Apple has more or less managed to match its performance from last year, with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro being the top 3 phones in Counterpoint's Q3 2023 data. However, the iPhone 13, which was discontinued after the iPhone 16 series launch in September, no longer finds a place in the rankings, and its successor, the iPhone 14, ranks in 8th spot.

3) iQOO 13 India launch date confirmed:

iQOO India CEO Nipun Maurya has finally confirmed rumors that the company's flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, will make its debut in India on December 3. This would mean that the iQOO 13 could potentially be only the second Snapdragon 8 Elite powered device in India after the Realme GT 7 Pro.

4) iOS 18.2 beta 2 with Apple Intelligence features released:

Apple has released iOS 18.2 beta 2 to developers, introducing a range of new features, including new options for Camera Control, the ability to purchase a ChatGPT Plus subscription in Settings, a new Find My option that simplifies locating lost items, and more. Notably, iOS 18.2 brings a second wave of Apple Intelligence features to iPhones, with the key highlights being ChatGPT integration in Siri, Genmoji, Image Playground, and Visual Intelligence. A stable build of iOS 18.2 is expected to be released in early December, with the first public beta potentially rolling out as early as next week.

iOS 18.2 also adds support for localised versions of English in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK. While the iOS 18.2 developer beta 1 was only available for iPhone 15 Pro models and the iPhone 16 series, the latest beta update now supports all iOS 18-eligible devices.

5) Apple working on affordable VisionPro, claims report:

Apple is reportedly in the early stages of developing a more affordable version of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which debuted in the United States in April at a premium price of $3,499 (approximately ₹2.95 lakh). The Vision Pro has yet to reach markets like India, but reports suggest the tech giant is keen to broaden its appeal by creating a lower-cost alternative that may arrive in a few years.

According to a report by The Elec, Apple aims to cut costs by switching to a less expensive display technology that maintains a high pixel density. The first-generation Vision Pro features an OLED on Silicon (OLEDoS) display with a dense 3,391 pixels per inch (ppi). However, Apple is said to be considering a display for the upcoming headset with a reduced pixel density of around 1,500ppi. While this is just over half of the Vision Pro’s current specification, it remains significantly higher than that of standard smartphone displays, ensuring that the visual experience remains sharp.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!