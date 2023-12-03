Weekly Tech Recap: ChatGPT's 1st birthday, iOS update 17.1.2, more

The tech community around the world has celebrated the first birthday of ChatGPT . Aside from the OpenAI’ celebration, we also witnessed WhatsApp banning nearly 75 lakhs in India. Here is weekly tech wrap up from this week.

WhatsApp bans nearly 75 lakh Indian accounts in the month of October 2023: Find out why

WhatsApp's October 2023 report, in accordance with India's IT Rules, discloses actions taken against violations. Of the 7,548,000 Indian accounts banned, 1,919,000 were proactively removed. The report outlines user grievances, receiving 9,063 reports, primarily on "Ban appeal." Among them, 12 accounts faced action based on the nature of complaints. The Grievance Appellate Committee issued five orders, all of which WhatsApp complied with. Emphasizing prevention, the report underscores abuse detection mechanisms throughout an account's lifecycle, reflecting the platform's commitment to maintaining digital ethics and legal compliance.

ChatGPT turns 1! How OpenAI's conversational AI simplified our lives this year

CEO Sam Altman recently tweeted a reflection on the one-year anniversary of ChatGPT's launch. Recalling the late-night efforts of the team to finalize the innovative language model before its debut, Altman expressed amazement at the transformative journey the past year has been. From its impactful launch to becoming a significant player in language models, ChatGPT has left a mark across industries, showcasing the potential of advanced language technology. Altman's tweet encapsulates the excitement and challenges faced by the team in the development and success of ChatGPT during its first year.

OnePlus 12 set to debut in China on December 5: Here's what we know so far

The OnePlus 12 is poised for its official launch in China on December 5, and pre-event teasers have unveiled key specifications. Boasting a ProXDR display, the device promises a remarkable 2K resolution and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits, surpassing current flagship smartphones. Equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup, it includes a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64MP Sony LYT-808 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the OnePlus 12 offers configurations up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, running on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

130nm 5G users in India by end-2023

India will have 130 million 5G users by the end of this year, within just over a year of consumer 5G services being launched in the country. India’s 5G user base has more than tripled from last year—and is expected to rise to 860 million subscribers by 2029, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report 2023 published Thursday.

Last year, Ericsson pegged India’s 5G subscriber base at 31 million users, rising by over 4x in 2023 itself. Going forward, the next six years will see 5G subscribers grow by 6.6x, while 4G subscribers—pegged at 870 million at the end of this year—will drop to 390 million by the end of 2029. As a result, by 2029, 68% of all mobile subscribers in the country will be on the 5G network, Ericsson’s projection said.

Apple releases iOS update 17.1.2, users face THESE challenges: All details

Apple has released iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2, incremental updates following the recent iOS 17.1.1 bug fix. Accessible through Settings > General > Software Update, these updates, focused on crucial security enhancements, address potential vulnerabilities present in prior iOS versions. However, a GottaBeMobile report notes challenges faced by some iPhone users after the update, including rapid battery depletion, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi issues, Exchange problems, and app difficulties. The update spans various devices, including iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro models, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Apple acknowledges vulnerabilities related to web content processing, emphasizing the importance of these security updates.

Global Technology Summit set to begin in India this December: 5 Things to know

The eighth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) is scheduled for December 4-6 in New Delhi, emphasizing a return to in-person format after 2022's hybrid approach. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will kick off the event with his inaugural speech. With a theme focusing on the "Geopolitics of Technology," the summit will host over 40 sessions, featuring diverse participants such as policymakers, industry experts, and government officials from countries like the United States, Singapore, and Brazil. Discussions will revolve around critical tech-related issues, including digital public infrastructure, export controls, and data protection, involving the active participation of students and young professionals as GTS Young Ambassadors.

Countdown begins: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer scheduled to drop worldwide on December 5

After nearly two years of speculation and rumors, Rockstar Games has officially announced the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) in a highly anticipated trailer. Set to unveil details for the first time since leaks surfaced in 2022, the trailer promises insights into the game's development and new features. Rockstar Games' official X account shared an image featuring a Vice City-esque aesthetic with a pink and orange sky, declaring "Trailer 1. Tuesday, December 5. 9 AM ET" – a momentous reveal that has gamers eagerly anticipating the upcoming release at 7:30 PM in India.

