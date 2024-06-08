Weekly Tech Recap: Amidst the whirlwind of news that comes through the week, it can be hard to keep up with the week's top tech stories. In order to keep you up to date with the latest trends making headlines in the world of technology, we have put together the Weekly Tech Recap, a comprehensive look at the top 5 stories of the week.

1) DuckDuckGo makes using AI chatbots more secure:

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo will now allow its users to anonymously access popular AI chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT (based on GPT-3.5), Anthropic's Claude 3 Haiku, Mixtra 8x7B and Meta Llama 3 for free. The new feature aims to help people harness the power of generative AI, while also addressing privacy concerns that users may have when using these chatbots.

The new feature, called AI Chat, is free to use with a daily limit and can be turned off if needed. DuckDuckGo says it also plans to introduce a paid tier with a higher daily usage limit and more AI models.

2) Meta AI comes to WhatsApp business:

Social media giant Meta announced this week that it is rolling out Meta AI for WhatsApp business accounts in India. The new features aim to enable businesses to use their resources more efficiently.

“AI tools help businesses on WhatsApp better assist their customers and help them discover new products they may be interested in. We’re training AI to respond to the most popular questions businesses receive on WhatsApp, so they can quickly help customers find the answers they’re seeking" Meta wrote about the new feature in its blogpost.

Moreover, Meta is also bringing Meta Verified functionality to WhatsApp business apps in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Colombia.

3) Google Maps will no longer store users' real-time location:

Google Maps announced a major change to how it handles users' location data, storing the important information right on the users' device instead of taking it to its servers. After the new change, Google Maps will allow users to get a comprehensive record of their whereabouts, including places visited and dining spots frequented.

The shift towards storing data locally on devices is touted as a proactive measure to empower users with greater control over their personal information.

4) Instagram starts testing a ‘trial reels’ feature:

Instagram is reportedly testing a new reel feature that will allow creators to test their reels without having them show up on their profiles. According to the latest report from TechCrunch, Instagram has begun global testing of the new 'Trial Reels' feature, which hasn't yet made its way into the stable version of the app.

The new Trial Reels feature is reportedly designed to help users test their content without the pressure to perform. According to the TechCrunch report, the Trial Reels feature was originally part of Instagram's 'Experiment Mode' and was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Puluzzi in April this year.

5) HTC may be making a comeback with U12 series:

HTC has confirmed the launch of its new smartphones in Taiwan on June 12. Although the company hasn't officially revealed the design, specifications or name of the device, rumours suggest that the phone could be part of the much-talked-about HTC U24 series.

The two smartphones, the HTC U24 and the HTC U24 Pro, will first be launched in Taiwan, and it's not clear when these devices will make their presence felt in India and other global markets.

