Weekly Tech Recap: DuckDuckGo makes using ChatGPT more anonymous, Meta brings AI to WhatsApp Business and more
DuckDuckGo introduces AI Chat feature for secure access to popular AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude 3 Haiku, Mixtra 8x7B, and Meta Llama 3. Users can use it for free with a daily limit and have the option to turn it off for privacy.
Weekly Tech Recap: Amidst the whirlwind of news that comes through the week, it can be hard to keep up with the week's top tech stories. In order to keep you up to date with the latest trends making headlines in the world of technology, we have put together the Weekly Tech Recap, a comprehensive look at the top 5 stories of the week.