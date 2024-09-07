With an abundance of information flowing throughout the week, focusing on the news that truly matters can be challenging. In order to help solve that issue, we have compiled a list of top news stories that made waves in the world of technology. In this Week's Tech Recap, Apple is reportedly planning to switch to OLED display for all iPhones, Elon Musk explained the reasoning behind X algorithm, Gemini Live started rolling out to more users and other important updates.

Top tech news of the week:

Nothing OS 3.0 leaked:

Nothing appears to be working on a major update for its smartphones, with an early leak revealing significant changes coming in the form of Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 15. This upcoming update is said to overhaul several aspects of the user experience, bringing in a redesigned Control Centre, an updated clock face, and improvements to the setup process. Additionally, the performance is expected to see noticeable enhancements, especially in areas like the camera, interface, and security systems. The pre-release version of the update was allegedly spotted on the Nothing Phone 2a, indicating a potential move forward from the existing Nothing OS 2.5 firmware.

The leaked version, initially reported by SmartPrix, hints at various new features, including a revamped boot animation featuring a dot matrix-style font for the Nothing logo. Users may also experience new animations, particularly during the fingerprint authentication process when unlocking their smartphones.

YouTube introduces new safety features:

YouTube has introduced enhanced safety measures aimed at improving the experience for young users, particularly minors. On Thursday, the platform revealed a significant change in its recommendation system, which will now limit the promotion of videos focusing on body image, fitness routines, and physical attributes for teenagers. The platform explained that the decision was heavily influenced by suggestions from a dedicated advisory committee. The insights highlighted that teens are especially vulnerable to developing negative self-perceptions when exposed to certain types of content, leading YouTube to impose these new restrictions.

In a recent blog post, YouTube elaborated on the specific types of content that will no longer be shown to teen users in its video suggestions. These include videos that promote comparisons between physical traits, glorify specific body types or fitness standards, and content that promotes social aggression, such as bullying or intimidation. This global update is set to affect teenage users across all regions, with YouTube aiming to foster a healthier online environment.

Gemini Live starts rolling out to more users:

Google is expanding the availability of its Gemini Live feature, enhancing its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot with two-way voice conversation capabilities. The Gemini Live enables users to engage in natural, flowing conversations with the AI, eliminating the need for typed prompts or on-screen responses. This advanced feature, however, remains exclusive to those subscribed to Gemini Advanced.

Google officially started rolling out Gemini Live to a broader audience, according to the release notes.

Previously, this functionality was tested among a limited group of Gemini Advanced subscribers, but it is now being extended to a wider user base.

Apple reportedly looking to transition to OLED displays by 2025:

California-based tech giant Apple is poised to fully transition its iPhone lineup to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays by 2025, marking a significant shift from its reliance on liquid crystal displays (LCDs), reported Japan's Nikkei newspaper.

According to a report from Nikkei newspaper, which cites anonymous sources, Apple’s complete migration to OLED screens will have notable implications for its current suppliers. Notably, Japanese firms Sharp Corp and Japan Display, who have been key providers of LCD screens for Apple's devices, are expected to be phased out of the company's supply chain for its handsets. The report indicates that these companies will no longer play a role in the production of displays for Apple's iPhones, as they do not engage in the mass production of OLED screens for smartphones.

In preparation for this shift, Apple has reportedly started placing orders for OLED panels for its forthcoming iPhone SE 4 model, added the report. These orders have been placed with China's BOE Technology and South Korea's LG Display, signaling a broader diversification of its supplier base for display technology.

