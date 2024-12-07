Weekly Tech Recap: Grok AI now free for all users, Google vs Microsoft and more
Weekly Tech Recap: Google challenges Microsoft to an AI duel, OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Pro, Grok AI is now free, and the Indian government demands action against WhatsApp scams. OnePlus addresses display concerns while Google extends Pixel device software support.
In the hustle and bustle of daily life it can become hard to keep a track of all the important developments happening throughout the week. In order to help the readers keep updated we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top news making waves in the world of technology every week. This week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai dared Satya Nadella's Microsoft for an AI duel, OpenAI launched its news O1 model, Grok AI became available for free to all users and more.