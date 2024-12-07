Weekly Tech Recap: Grok AI now free for all users, Google vs Microsoft and more

Weekly Tech Recap: Google challenges Microsoft to an AI duel, OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Pro, Grok AI is now free, and the Indian government demands action against WhatsApp scams. OnePlus addresses display concerns while Google extends Pixel device software support.

In the hustle and bustle of daily life it can become hard to keep a track of all the important developments happening throughout the week. In order to help the readers keep updated we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top news making waves in the world of technology every week. This week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai dared Satya Nadella's Microsoft for an AI duel, OpenAI launched its news O1 model, Grok AI became available for free to all users and more.

Top tech news of the week: 1) Grok AI now available for free to all users: Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot is no longer tied behind a paywall and can now be accessed by all users for free. Grok was first launched by Musk's xAI in 2023 and was closely integrated with X (formerly Twitter), but users had to purchase an X premium subscription in order to get access to the chatbot, unlike many of its peers like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude.

While xAI is yet to issue a formal statement confirming the availability of Grok for all users, many users have shared their experience on gaining access to Grok without purchasing an X premium subscription. We can confirm that Grok AI has indeed rolled out to our X feed.

2) Microsoft vs Google: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has taken a swipe at Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, calling for an "anytime, anywhere" AI duel between their companies' models. Pichai was speaking at the New York Times' DealBook Summit, where he talked about the pace of AI development and also the changes coming to search in 2025.

Notably, Nadella, while speaking at the Norges Bank Investment Management’s podcast earlier this year, had said, “Google should have been the default winner in the world of big tech’s AI race."

Pichai shot back at the Microsoft CEO at the DealBook Summit, saying, "I would love to do a side-by-side comparison of Microsoft's own models and our models any day, any time. They are using someone else's model."

3) Government asks Meta to tackle scams on WhatsApp: Indian government has asked Meta to tackle the growing scams on WhatsApp. The intervention comes amidst a surge in the cases of cyberfrauds in the country and after PM Modi also highlighted the rise in Digital Arrest cases during a recent episode of Mann ki Baat.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) secretary S Krishnan confirmed that the government had taken up the matter of growing scams with WhatsApp while noting that its an ongoing process.

In an interaction with The Economic Times, Krishnan said, "We have taken it (scams issue) up with Meta. This is a continuous process. They (scamsters) will keep discovering newer ways, making people worry,"

4) OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pro subscription: OpenAI has announced the launch of a new subscription tier, ChatGPT Pro, offering exclusive access to advanced features, including the latest AI model, OpenAI o1. Priced at $200 per month (approximately £158), ChatGPT Pro provides users with unlimited access to GPT-4o, advanced voice mode, and an enhanced version of o1, known as o1 Pro Mode.

This upgraded mode utilises additional computing resources to deliver superior solutions for complex challenges, such as intricate coding tasks, scientific reasoning, and advanced mathematics.

The existing Plus tier, costing $20 per month (around £16), will remain available, offering early access to new features and all models. However, it will not include o1 Pro Mode or its additional capabilities.

Simultaneously, OpenAI has rolled out the stable version of its o1 model, which replaces the earlier o1-preview version. Originally introduced in September under the code name “Strawberry" as a limited preview, the upgraded o1 model is now accessible to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers. Enterprise and Edu users are set to gain access next week.

5) OnePlus addresses green line issue: OnePlus has finally addressed the long-standing green line issue that has plagued its phones for years. The Chinese smartphone maker is now trying to ensure peace of mind for its customers by offering a lifetime warranty on all models.

Apart from offering lifetime free warranty, OnePlus also says it is making 'significant strides' in display technology in order to tackle the environment factors affecting the AMOLED display on their phones. Particularly, the company is integratin a layer of Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer in all OnePLus AMOLED displays which is said to lead to 'superior PVX edge-sealing materials'.

6) Google extends life of older Pixel devices: While Android manufacturers are notorious for skimping on promised OS updates, Google has gone in a completely different direction by providing longer software support for its Pixel devices than originally promised.

Google had promised 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches with the Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold. However, the company has now announced that it will provide an additional two years of OS updates for these devices, meaning that the Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold will be eligible for 5 years of OS updates and security patches from the date they went on sale.