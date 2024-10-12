Weekly Tech Recap: Elon Musk introduces Tesla Cybercab, Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 6 and more
Weekly Tech Recap: Elon Musk introduced Tesla's Cybercab, while Apple released iOS 18.1 Beta 6. TikTok laid off hundreds for AI upgrades, iQOO 13's launch is set for December 5 in India, and WhatsApp is testing new custom chat themes for user personalization.
With a whirlwind of news breaking throughout the week, it can be difficult to keep track of the week's top stories. To put things in perspective, we have put together the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top news stories that made waves in the world of technology. This week, Elon Musk finally unveiled Tesla's long-awaited 'Cybercab' robo-taxi, Apple rolled out iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 6, iQOO 12's launch date was leaked and more.