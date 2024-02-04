A lot of new developments happened in the field of technology includng the implant of first brain chip by Neuralink in humans, OpenAI announcing new features for ChatGPT and a number of AI related product launches. Here's a look at the top tech news of the week.

Elon Musk's Neuralink makes first bran chip implant:

In a groundbreaking development in the field of neurotechnology, Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind companies like Tesla and SpaceX, announced that the first human recipient has received an implant from his brain-computer interface venture, Neuralink.

Musk took to X and shared the news, stating that the procedure occurred over the weekend and that the patient is "recovering well." Initial feedback indicates promising results in neuron spike detection, although specifics about the recipient remain undisclosed.

Amazon launches AI-powered Rufus:

In a strategic move to enhance the shopping experience for its customers, Amazon has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence tool, Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant. The e-commerce giant aims to revolutionize the way users interact with its platform by introducing a personalized and conversational shopping companion.

Rufus is designed to cater to the evolving needs of consumers, allowing them to go beyond traditional keyword searches. The shopping assistant is currently being tested with a select group of users who use the Amazon mobile app. Users can engage with Rufus by asking a diverse range of questions, from seeking advice on starting an indoor garden to requesting recommendations for upcoming occasions like Valentine's Day.

AI headband allows you to control your dreams:

Earlier in the week, Prophetic unveiled its latest creation: the Halo AI headband. The AI-powered device aims to usher users into the fascinating world of lucid dreaming, offering them unprecedented control over their dreams.

The Halo AI headband operates by harnessing the power of ultrasound technology, alongside pulse controls and other sophisticated features, to unlock the depths of the subconscious mind. Lucid dreaming, a state where individuals are aware of being in a dream while they are still asleep, becomes accessible through this wearable neurotech gadget.

Apple may be planning to launch foldable iPad or iPhone soon:

Apple enthusiasts may soon witness the tech giant's foray into the world of foldable devices, as recent speculations suggest a potential launch in either 2026 or possibly extending into 2027. Despite the long-standing anticipation surrounding a foldable iPhone or iPad, concrete details have remained elusive, with only patent sketches offering glimpses into Apple's developments in this intriguing arena.

Insights from Korean website The Elec, as reported by MacRumors, indicate that consumers can expect Apple's inaugural foldable device to boast a display size ranging between 7 to 8 inches. This places it in direct competition with the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, suggesting a formidable contender in the rapidly evolving foldable smartphone market.

GTA-6 may launch in first quarter of 2025:

Speculations about various elements of GTA 6 have been rife, since the release of the trailer for Rockstar's latest game late last year. The buzz has reached new heights as reports suggest that the release date for GTA 6 could be as early as the first quarter of 2025

According to a post by @GTAVI_Countdown, Take-Two anticipates a staggering $8 billion in revenue for the fiscal year 2025, which concludes on March 31. The post suggests that the only way to achieve this ambitious revenue goal is through the launch of GTA 6. If these projections hold true, fans may be treated to the highly awaited game between January and March 2025.

It's important to note that these details are based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt, as the gaming industry is known for its unpredictability and occasional delays. Nevertheless, the prospect of an early release has set the gaming community abuzz with excitement.

WhatsApp Web may come with Chat Lock feature soon:

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is in the process of adding a locked chat feature to its web client and these chats are expected to have a dedicated tab in an attempt to provide an extra layer of privacy and security to these private conversations. The feature is currently in development and the method for accessing it will be available in a future update to the web client, the report said.

Major AI push for Apple coming?

Apple has been quietly acquiring tech startups, totaling 21 since 2017. This suggests a significant AI push may be on the horizon, with expectations of unveiling AI upgrades across its product suite, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac, reported HT Tech.

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, shed light on the company's AI focus during the Q1 earnings call, emphasizing their internal efforts in generative AI. Cook hinted at the upcoming iOS 18, anticipated to be a landmark update in iPhone history. According to a report by MacRumors, Morgan Stanley analysts predict that iOS 18 will prominently feature generative AI, with a major overhaul expected for Siri. The new Siri is speculated to be powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), indicating a leap forward in AI capabilities.

