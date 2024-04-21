Weekly Tech Recap: Elon Musk postpones India visit, YouTube tightens its grip on ad-blockers and more
Weekly Tech Recap: From Elon Musk postponing his India visit to Google rolling out Android 15 public beta 1, here's a roundup of all the latest news that shook up the world of technology this week.
Weekly Tech Recap: A lot of events shook up the world of technology this week from Elon Musk cancelling his high-voltage visit to India to Google tightening its stance on ad-blockers and Apple removing WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China. Here's a roundup of all the latest happenings in the world of technology this week.