Weekly Tech Recap: From CES 2024 highlights to OpenAI's GPT store launch, everything announced
This week CES 2024 took the centre stage, OpenAI launched the GPT Store, a Delhi-based startup introduced India's first official AI replica of Bollywood celebrity Sunny Leone, while some other advancemets took place.
The first week of 2024 brought forth a flurry of technological advancements and groundbreaking announcements at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. From gaming smartphones to AI-powered cars and innovative collaborations, the event showcased the future of technology.
