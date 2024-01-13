The first week of 2024 brought forth a flurry of technological advancements and groundbreaking announcements at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. From gaming smartphones to AI-powered cars and innovative collaborations, the event showcased the future of technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, OpenAI unveiled its GPT Store, a marketplace for personalized AI applications, while a Delhi-based startup introduced India's first official AI replica of Bollywood celebrity Sunny Leone. Apple hinted at major AI developments for its iPhone series, and Instagram founders' AI-powered news app, Artifact, announced its closure. The week also witnessed the launch of Motorola's budget Moto G34 5G smartphone in India.

CES 2024 Highlights Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Asus took center stage with its gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 series, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Despite a decrease in battery capacity, the series promised improvements such as reduced bezels, water and dust protection, and lighter weight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Super Series GPU NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER chip, offering enhanced gaming and generative AI performance. Priced at $999, the chipset promised 1.4 times faster gaming performance and 1.5 times faster video generation compared to the previous generation.

ChatGPT in Volkswagen Cars Volkswagen announced the integration of ChatGPT into vehicles equipped with the IDA voice assistant. This feature, set to go live in the second quarter of 2024, would be available in Volkswagen's EV range, introducing AI-powered interactions.

LG's Invisible TV LG unveiled the world's first wireless transparent OLED TV, showcasing a 77-inch screen that is nearly invisible when turned off. The transparent OLED can switch between transparent and traditional black backgrounds, serving as a digital canvas with an Always-On-Display feature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung's Collaboration with Hyundai Samsung and Hyundai announced a collaboration to develop "Home-to-Car" and "Car-to-Home" services for all Kia and Hyundai vehicles. This partnership aimed to bring the SmartThings platform to supported cars, enabling users to control various aspects of their vehicle from smart home devices.

Day 2 and 3 Launches The second and third days featured launches like Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4, Master & Dynamic MW75-Neuro headphones, ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile keyboard, Asus AirVision M1 smart glasses, JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth speaker, and LG Signature OLED T transparent display. Day 3 included products like Amazfit Helio Smart Ring, Rabbit R1 AI-driven device, Hisense 110UX ULED TV, Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds, Sony XR headset, and more.

Day 4 Highlights Day 4 brought additional highlights such as HiSense UX Mini-LED TV, Lockly Zeno Series Visage Smart Lock, MW75-Neuro Brain-Scanning Headphones, Segway E2 Pro electric scooter, Minitailz AI Smart Collar for pets, and Linxura Smart Controller for smart home control. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI's GPT Store OpenAI launched the GPT Store, a marketplace for personalized AI applications, located within the ChatGPT chatbot. Users on paid ChatGPT plans gained initial access, with plans to allow GPT creators to monetize their personalized AIs in the coming months.

Sunny Leone's AI Replica by Kamoto.ai Delhi-based startup Kamoto.ai partnered with Bollywood actress Sunny Leone to unveil India's first official AI replica of a celebrity. The AI replica, trained on Sunny's voice and personal data, offers users an interactive experience through chat or voice calls.

Artifact Shutdown by Instagram Founders Artifact, an AI-powered news app created by Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, announced its shutdown. Launched in 2023, Artifact utilized machine learning for personalized news reading but struggled to justify further investment due to market challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple's AI Revolution with iOS 18 Apple is set to unveil groundbreaking generative AI-based tools for its iPhones with the iOS 18 update at WWDC 2024. The anticipated features include auto-summarization, auto-complete for apps, and AI integration into Apple Music for a more personalized streaming experience. Apple's proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) named Ajax is expected to play a pivotal role in this AI integration.

Moto G34 5G Launch in India Motorola launched its budget Moto G34 5G smartphone in India, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, dual-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 14 OS based on Motorola's My UX, promising 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security upgrades.

AirDrop Surveillance Breakthrough in China Chinese authorities reportedly developed a method to detect individuals using Apple's AirDrop feature to send messages. This initiative is part of broader efforts to eliminate unwanted content, with the method bypassing iPhone encryption to identify users sharing content through AirDrop. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In conclusion, the first week of 2024 showcased a diverse array of technological innovations, from gaming and GPUs to AI integration in cars and the entertainment industry. As companies continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, the future promises even more exciting developments in the tech landscape.

