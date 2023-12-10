Weekly Tech Recap: From Google Gemini announcement to GTA 6 trailer; a look at top tech news of the week
A lot happenned in the world of tech in the last week from the release of much awaited trailer to GTA 6 to the announcement of Google's new Gemini AI language model. We take a look at the top tech news of the week.
From the launch of Google's GPT-4 language model to new smartphone launches from OnePlus and Redmi, the world of technology was abuzz last week. Here's a look at the week's top tech news stories.
