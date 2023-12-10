From the launch of Google's GPT-4 language model to new smartphone launches from OnePlus and Redmi, the world of technology was abuzz last week. Here's a look at the week's top tech news stories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) Google introduces Gemini language model: Google on Wednesday announced the company's most powerful language model yet - Gemini. Google said that Gemini beats OpenAI's GPT-4 language model and human experts on massive multitask language understanding (MMLU) tasks.

2) GTA 6 Trailer launch: The much-anticipated trailer of Rockstar Games' open world title - Grand Theft Auto 6 - dropped this week, albeit a little bit ahead of schedule, bringing to light many of the new upgrades that were rumored till yet. GTA 6 will release on X Box series X/S and Playstation 5 in 2025 while there is no updates on a PC launch yet.

3) OnePlus 12 China launch: OnePlus has finally launched its flagship OnePlus 12 series smartphone, which the brand hopes will give most premium phones a run for their money. The smartphone is currently limited to China, but the global launch is expected in early January.

The OnePlus 12 comes with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage options. The latest flagship from OnePlus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and also features a Vapor Chamber cooling system that can cover an area of 38,547 mm².

4) Redmi 13C, 13C Pro launch: Chinese smartphone maker Redmi has announced the latest iterations of its 'C' series of phones in India with the new Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G smartphones. Pricing of the new 'C' series smartphones starts at ₹7,999 and goes up to ₹13,499 for the top-end variant.

5) Instagram glitch: Instagram users are facing a peculiar glitch causing widespread frustration, particularly among long-time users. According to reports, the audio in the oldest videos posted on the platform is mysteriously disappearing, with no explanation provided.

As highlighted by The Verge in their report, nearly a year's worth of videos, spanning from June 2013 to October 2014, have encountered a loss of audio on Instagram. These affected videos now play silently, accompanied by a message stating, "This video has no sound." It is important to mention that Instagram introduced the video feature to the platform in June 2013.

