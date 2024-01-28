Weekly Tech Recap: From OnePlus 12 series launch to Microsoft layoffs, checkout the top tech news of the week
From the launch of Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus's flagship OnePlus 12 range to reports that major companies including Microsoft and Salesforce are laying off large numbers of staff, the past week has seen a number of major events shake up the tech world. Here's a round-up of the week's top tech news stories.