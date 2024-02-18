A number of new announcements rocked the tech world this week, from the launch of OpenAI's text-to-AI generation model Sora to the unveiling of Google's new Gemini 1.5 language model, but fear not, we've got you covered with all the top news in this week's Tech Recap. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI unveils its text to video generation mode, Sora: ChatGPT maker OpenAI took the internet by storm this week with the launch of its text to video generation tool dubbed Sora. While there are many text to video generation tools in the market, Sora can “create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions".

Announcing the new tool via a blogpost, OpenAI wrote, "Introducing Sora, our text-to-video model. Sora can create videos of up to 60 seconds featuring highly detailed scenes, complex camera motion, and multiple characters with vibrant emotions."

Google launches Gemini 1.5 language model: Alphabet Inc.'s Google is launching an upgraded version of its artificial intelligence model. Named Gemini 1.5 Pro, this advanced model is designed to handle larger volumes of text and video compared to its competitors, marking a significant leap forward in the realm of generative AI.

Talking about the new language model in a blogpost, Google Deepmind CEO Demis Hassabis said, "Gemini 1.5 delivers dramatically enhanced performance. It represents a step change in our approach, building upon research and engineering innovations across nearly every part of our foundation model development and infrastructure. This includes making Gemini 1.5 more efficient to train and serve, with a new Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture"

ChatGPT can now remember your conversations: OpenAI has shaken the tech world since the debut of its ChatGPT. Now, the AI platform has announced another major update to its chatbot. As per the company’s latest blog post, ChatGPT is all geared up to revolutionize conversations with its new memory feature, meaning, the chatbot will now remember our conversations.

It is noteworthy that users will be able to control what conversations are remembered by ChatGPT. Users can instruct the chatbot to forget certain conversations or remember what they want it to learn. This can be managed through the settings options. As per OpenAI, this will ensure privacy and control of the user over their data.

Threads rolls out X-like trending feature: Meta's Threads is now rolling out a new trending feature, similar to what users are used to seeing on X (formerly Twitter). Notably, users have been asking Instagram to add the trending feature to Threads since its launch last year.

Confirming the news via his Threads account, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is rolling out a small test of trending topics of the day in the US and that the feature will soon be rolled out to other countries and languages.

Nothing Phone (2a) launch date confirmed: Nothing has announced that its Nothing Phone (2a) will be unveiled worldwide on March 5 at 11:30 GMT or 17:00 IST. Nothing CEO Carl Pei also hinted in an official video released by the company that the upcoming smartphone will be cheaper than the Nothing Phone (1).

Talking about Nothing Phone (2a) in a video, Pei said, "With Phone (2a), what's important is great performance and a great camera. That's what the team has been really focused on, whilst not forgetting about what makes us unique: our design innovation and our software."

New AI features on Slack: Popular work management tool Slack has rolled its much-awaited AI update after a lot of planning and testing. The Slack AI now helps users in boosting their productivity in several ways. Interestingly, users can now check summaries of threads which will save their time. Here is everything you need to know about the AI update of Slack.

As per the Slack blog post, the users will get three new features now, namely search answers, channel recap and thread summaries. Moreover, Slack revealed that these AI features are developed on "Slack's secure, trusted infrastructure so that you remain in full control of your data."

Redmi A3 launched in India: Xiaomi has launched its Redmi A3 smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹7,299, adding more competition among brands in the sub-10k smartphone segment. The Redmi A3 brings the 'Halo' design on the back, which is usually seen on more expensive Redmi smartphones.

The Redmi A3 will be available for a price of ₹7,299 for the 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant, ₹8,299 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹9,299 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

The smartphone will go on sale from February 23 and be purchased via Mi.com, Flipkart and other retail outlets.

Mark Zuckerberg reviews Apple Vision Pro: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave his verdict on the Apple Vision Pro on Wednesday, signalling the start of a new rivalry in the virtual reality space. Zuckerberg found little to praise about the Vision Pro and instead found his company's rival product, Meta Quest 3, to be more appealing for a "wider audience".

n a video shared on his Instagram profile, Zuckerberg wrote, “I have to say that before this, I expected that Quest would be the better value for most people since it's really good and it's like seven times less expensive. But after using it, I don't just think that Quest is better value, I think Quest is better product period."

Elon Musk's X will allow advertisers to run ads next to select content creator's profile: Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will soon allow advertisers to place ads next to a curated list of content creators with its new Creator Targeting feature. Advertisers will now be able to choose to have their ads run before videos from specific creators, and these ads will be visible in the user's home timeline and on the creator's profile.

Announcing the update in a blog post, the company said "We are enabling a new opportunity for advertisers to connect to their customers by aligning with some of the world’s best content creators."

Google's warning for all Gemini AI users: Google recently announced a number of upgrades to its generative AI-based chatbot, including changing its name from Bard to Gemini, releasing a new Android app and unveiling a new Ultra 1.0 language model. Shortly after the announcement, however, Google issued a stern warning to all Gemini users, asking them not to share any confidential information with the chatbot.

Notably, a support document posted by Google revealed that some of the conversations users have with Gemini are reviewed by human reviewers in order to "help with quality and improve our products". Although Google says that only a "subset" of conversations are passed on to human reviewers and that user-identifying information such as email addresses and phone numbers are removed beforehand.

