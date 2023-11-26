Weekly Tech Recap: From Sam Altman's rehiring to new Bard AI features and more
Sam Altman is reinstated as the CEO of OpenAI after being controversially fired last week, with a new initial board announced.
The tech community around the world, stunned by last week's ouster of Sam Altman as CEO, breathed a sigh of relief after a week of drama that saw the 38-year-old finally reinstated. Aside from the OpenAI saga, deepfakes remained in the news, while Google also announced some new features for its ChatGPT rival bot Bard AI.