Weekly Tech Recap: Galaxy S24 series launch to Sundar Pichai's layoff warning; checkout the top tech news of the week
From Google CEO Sundar Pichai's warning about the impending layoffs to OpenAI's ChatGPT coming to classrooms, here's a look at the top tech news of the week.
There was a lot going on in the tech world last week, with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai hinting at more layoffs in a memo to employees, while Microsoft CEO Sundar Pichai was deeply impressed by the launch of its new Rabbit R1 AI assistant. Here's a round-up of the week's top tech news stories.