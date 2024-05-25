Weekly Tech Recap: Google AI search tells users to eat rocks, OpenAI vs Scarlett Johansson and more
Google AI search faces criticism for inappropriate responses, OpenAI accused of copying Scarlett Johansson's voice, Microsoft unveils new AI PCs, Truecaller can now clone your voice and WhatsApp may be bringing a new generative AI backed profile picture creating tool.
From Google's AI search giving users inappropriate answers, to OpenAI being accused of copying Scarlett Johansson's voice, to Microsoft announcing new AI PCs, there's a lot to unpack in this week's Tech Recap. Without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at the top 5 stories that made waves in the tech world.