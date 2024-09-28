Weekly Tech Recap: Google Maps cracks down on fake reviews, Nothing Phone (3) teased and more
Weekly Tech Recap: Vivo's V40e launch, Google Maps' new fake review alerts, Samsung's innovative call privacy for Galaxy Z Flip, and the anticipated 120Hz display in iPhone 17. Additionally, X allows blocked users to view tweets but prevents engagement.
In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to keep track of all the developments that have taken place throughout the week. To help you keep up to date, we have put together the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at all the news that made waves in the world of technology. This week, Vivo launched a new V40 series of phones, X introduced some changes to blocked accounts, Google Maps cracked down on fake reviews and more.