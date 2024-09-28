In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to keep track of all the developments that have taken place throughout the week. To help you keep up to date, we have put together the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at all the news that made waves in the world of technology. This week, Vivo launched a new V40 series of phones, X introduced some changes to blocked accounts, Google Maps cracked down on fake reviews and more.

Top tech news of the week:

Samsung exploring a new call answering approach with upcoming Galaxy Z Flip variants:

Samsung is reportedly exploring a new approach to enhance the privacy of phone calls on its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip models, addressing a key limitation with foldable clamshell designs. Currently, users must rely on the external speaker to answer calls while the device is closed, preventing private conversations. However, a potential breakthrough involving Samsung's collaboration with LG could soon change that.

According to a report by the Korean news outlet Sisa Journal, the two tech giants are working together to develop an advanced display technology that will replace the traditional ear speaker commonly found in smartphones. This innovation is especially geared toward foldable devices, where space is at a premium, and could eliminate the need to open the phone to answer calls confidentially.

Google Maps cracks down on fake reviews:

Google Maps has rolled out a new feature aimed at helping users identify businesses that may be affected by a high number of fraudulent reviews. The feature introduces a warning notification on business profiles suspected of hosting numerous fake reviews, helping users make more informed decisions when evaluating local businesses.

Initially launched in the UK, this alert system has now been made available to users in the United States. When Google identifies and removes fake reviews from a business listing, the notification informs users of this action. The warning also signals that the business might display "unusually high or low ratings," alerting potential customers to the possibility of manipulated feedback.

While Google has not disclosed the precise criteria used to flag unusual ratings, the warning system provides users with an extra layer of insight into the authenticity of a business’s reviews. Businesses receiving this alert may also face temporary restrictions on collecting new reviews during an investigation. In some cases, Google may choose to temporarily remove existing ratings and reviews until their authenticity is verified.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air to reportedly come with 120Hz display:

Apple's iPhone 16 series made its debut at a much-hyped event on 9 September, and the new devices have recently gone on sale around the world. While the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus received some major upgrades from last year, they were still lacking in one important area - the display. The iPhone 16 models came with a 60Hz refresh rate at a time when 120Hz displays have become the norm, even in the budget segment.

According to analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air (or Slim) could finally feature a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with ProMotion technology.

Notably, while 120Hz LTPO AMOLED displays have been the norm on iPhone Pro models for years, they have been absent from standard iPhone models. However, it seems that Apple is finally looking to change course with the next iPhone range. Earlier reports have suggested that Apple will get rid of the Plus variant in favour of a Slim or Air variant with the iPhone 17 series.

Nothing Phone 3 teased:

The teaser for Nothing Phone 3 was embedded in the launch video for the Nothing Ear Open headphones, all but confirms the existence and name of the device, though an official announcement is yet to be made.

In the 15-minute video showcasing the latest Ear Open headphones and providing an overview of the Nothing OS 3.0 update, keen-eyed viewers spotted an intriguing detail at the 6:54 mark. A brief shot of the Settings menu prominently displays the text "Finish setting up Phone (3)," confirming the moniker and offering a subtle nod to the unreleased handset.

The glimpse also provides a few design clues. The Phone (3) appears to feature a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera, along with ultra-slim and symmetrical bezels around the display. The volume rocker is located on the left side of the device, while the power button sits on the right—suggesting a familiar yet refined design approach.

Vivo V40e with 6.77 inch AMOLED display launched:

Vivo V40e, which sports a sleek 6.77-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display, offers users a high-quality visual experience with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compatibility, and SGS-certified low blue light emission. One standout feature is its Wet Touch capability, allowing the phone's screen to remain responsive even with wet hands.

At its core, the Vivo V40e is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage for everyday tasks. The phone runs on Vivo’s custom FuntouchOS 14, which is built on the latest Android 14 operating system.

Vivo V40e starts at Rs. 28,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 256GB variant is available for Rs. 30,999. The smartphone will be offered in two color options, Mint Green and Royal Bronze, giving buyers stylish choices.

X will now allow blocked accounts to view your tweets:

Elon Musk-owned social media giant X (formerly Twitter) will now show blocked users posts from the person they've been blocked by, but they won't be able to engage with those posts.

In contrast, under the current system, blocked users only receive a 'you're blocked' message when they try to view the profile of someone they have been blocked by. They also won't be able to see replies, followers and other profile details about that person.

In response to a post explaining the reasoning behind the change, Musk wrote: "High time this happened... The block feature will prevent that account from engaging with public posts, but will not prevent them from seeing public posts".

