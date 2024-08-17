Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 9 series launched, Instagram starts work on another Snap like feature and more
Weekly Tech Recap: In this fast-paced world it's hard to keep up with all the new happenings that go around the week. But fear not, we have got you covered (at least on the technology front) with a roundup of some of the top stories that made waves in the world of technology. This week on Tech Recap, Google launched its flagship Pixel 9 series, Instagram started working on copying yet another Snap feature, WhatsApp could soon work on adding a like button and more.