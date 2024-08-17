Weekly Tech Recap: In this fast-paced world it's hard to keep up with all the new happenings that go around the week. But fear not, we have got you covered (at least on the technology front) with a roundup of some of the top stories that made waves in the world of technology. This week on Tech Recap, Google launched its flagship Pixel 9 series, Instagram started working on copying yet another Snap feature, WhatsApp could soon work on adding a like button and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top tech news of the week: 1) Google launches Pixel 9 series: Google finally unveiled its Pixel 9 range at the company's annual Made by Google event this week. The four new devices: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold have all been released in India and are expected to compete with the Apple and Samsung of the world. The new phones are packed with tons of AI features thanks to Google's Gemini AI model, and some of these features will be coming to other Android phones as well.

Soon after the launch of the Pixel 9 series, Google also announced a price cut for some of its earlier devices like the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a and Pixel 8a.

2) iPhone SE4 with Apple Intelligence said to launch early next year: Even as Apple prepares to launch its flagship iPhone 16 range next month, rumours about the relatively cheaper new iPhone SE are in full swing. According to a recent leak from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new iPhone SE 4 is likely to launch early next year and will come bundled with Apple Intelligence.

After months of lagging behind the competition, Apple had finally announced artificial intelligence features for its operating systems, dubbed Apple Intelligence. However, these features were limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and even the latest iPhone 15 did not have access to these features.

The news of the new iPhone SE model comes as a surprise, especially as earlier reports also suggested that the SE 4 could have a similar design to the iPhone 14, meaning that the cheaper iPhone SE 4 could probably have a similar design to the latest iPhones while retaining the performance quotient.

Notably, many of the Apple Intelligence features work on-device and require a lot of processing power, so Apple is rumoured to be bringing the same A18 processor and RAM upgrades to the iPhone 16 range. However, it's not clear whether Apple will bring the A18 chipset or an older processor to the iPhone SE range, or exactly what RAM configurations it might feature.

3) WhatsApp could soon add a like button: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly set to introduce a new feature that could allow users to express their appreciation for status updates with a simple "like" reaction. This addition, which mirrors Instagram’s story likes, is designed to streamline the process of acknowledging and engaging with content shared by contacts.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, the like reaction feature is now being tested by public beta users and has been in development for some time. Users will be able to like a status update by tapping a heart emoji icon located at the bottom left of the screen while viewing the update. This action will trigger a notification for the status updater, informing them of the new like, and users will also be able to see who liked their statuses through the usual views list.

4) Google may be forced to part ways with Android: Report Alphabet-owned Google is reportedly facing the possibility of being broken up, as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) evaluates its options following a recent court ruling. The ruling, delivered last week, found that Google had unlawfully monopolized the online search market, spending billions to ensure its dominance as the world's go-to search engine. This decision marks a significant victory for federal authorities in their ongoing efforts to curb the power of Big Tech.

According to a report by Bloomberg News, the DOJ is exploring several potential actions in response to the court's decision. These options include compelling Google to share its vast troves of data with competitors, implementing safeguards to prevent it from gaining an unfair edge in artificial intelligence (AI) products, and even considering the divestiture of some of its key assets.

Among the most frequently discussed remedies is the possible separation of the Android operating system from Google. DOJ attorneys are also weighing the possibility of forcing Google to sell its AdWords search advertising program and even its Chrome web browser, according to individuals familiar with the matter, adds the report.