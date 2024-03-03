Weekly Tech Recap: Google removes Indian apps from Play Store, Elon Musk files lawsuit against OpenAI and more
From Elon Musk filing a lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman to Google removing many popular Indian apps from its Play Store only to restore them a day later, there has been a lot of activity in the tech world. With all this big news, it's natural that some important tech news might slip under the radar, but don't worry, we've got you covered with the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at all the major tech-related news of the week.