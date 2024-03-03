From Elon Musk filing a lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman to Google removing many popular Indian apps from its Play Store only to restore them a day later, there has been a lot of activity in the tech world. With all this big news, it's natural that some important tech news might slip under the radar, but don't worry, we've got you covered with the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at all the major tech-related news of the week.

Google removes Indian apps from Play Store:

On Saturday, some Indian mobile applications that were taken down by Google over payment dispute, were reinstated on Play Store, including Shaadi.com, Naukri, 99acres, etc. However, these applications have returned to Play Store as consumption apps only without any in-app billing.

The matter revolves around a billing policy of Google where the tech giant vows to charge an 11% to 26% fee on in-app payments. India's corporate leaders have protested against these charges and complained about the same to the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Google has claimed that the fee it is charging from the applications listed on Play Store is the lowest among the major markets of the world. Moreover, the tech giant claims that the company is charging fees only on the sale of digital goods, which accounts for less than 3% of developers in India.

Elon Musk lawsuit:

Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on Thursday over its relationship with the tech giant Microsoft. A former board member of the OpenAI, Elon Musk has alleged that the artificial intelligence company compromised from its original mission to build AI systems for public welfare and transformed into a profit maximization entity under Microsoft.

OpenAI responds to Musk's lawsuit:

OpenAI's chief strategy officer Jason Kwon has hit back at Elon Musk's claims that the San Francisco-based startup has strayed from its original goal of a public, open-source AI and has become a de facto subsidiary of Microsoft. While categorically denying Musk's claims about OpenAI, Kwon said the billionaire "regrets not being involved with the company today," according to an internal memo cited by Bloomberg.

Sundar Pichai adresses issues with Gemini chatbot:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the ongoing issues with the company's AI chatbot Gemini (formerly Bard), describing some of the AI chatbot's responses as "problematic" and showing bias. Notably, Google had recently paused Gemini's text-to-image generation capabilities after a social media uproar over some of the images generated by the chatbot.

Addressing the recent controversy surrounding Gemini, Pichai wrote a memo to Google employees in which he called some of Gemini's responses "unacceptable" and admitted that the tech giant "got it wrong".

Pichai wrote in the letter, quoted by The Verge, “I want to address the recent issues with problematic text and image responses in the Gemini app (formerly Bard). I know that some of its responses have offended our users and shown bias — to be clear, that’s completely unacceptable and we got it wrong."

Adobe's new Gen AI offering will allow you to create and edit music:

A new generative AI-powered innovation seems to emerge with every passing day, and in the latest iteration of this sequence, Adobe announced on Wednesday that it is working on a new proprietary tool called Project Music GenAI Control, which will allow users to create music using only text prompts and also edit these clips without having to use dedicated software.

Using Project Music GenAI Control, users can adjust things like tempo, intensity, repeating patterns and structure. Or they can take a track and extend it to an arbitrary length, remixing music or creating an endless loop.

Brave browser unveils a new Gen AI powered chatbot, Leo:

In a bid to enhance user privacy and productivity on the Android platform, the privacy-focused web browser Brave has recently unveiled its AI-powered chat assistant, Leo. This innovative feature, previously available on desktop, is designed to provide users with a comprehensive set of tools to interact with the web seamlessly, all while maintaining a heightened level of privacy.

Built on Meta's Large Language Model (LLM) technology, Leo originally utilized Llama-2 but later adopted Mixtral 8x7B as its default LLM. Brave's commitment to user privacy is evident in its decision not to rely on third-party AI services for Leo.

