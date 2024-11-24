Weekly Tech Recap: Google’s Chrome under antitrust threat, Apple’s AI-powered Siri plans and more
Key tech updates include Google facing possible Chrome divestment, iPhone 17 Air's camera redesign, a more conversational Siri in iOS 19, WhatsApp's voice note transcription, and TRAI's measures against spam calls showing promising results.
With a barrage of news pouring in every week, keeping up with the biggest stories can be challenging. To make it easier for the readers, we’ve compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, highlighting the top developments making waves in the world of technology. This week’s top news include reports of Google potentially being forced to sell its Chrome browser and decouple key services from Android, hints at a more conversational Siri in iOS 19, the rollout of WhatsApp’s new voice note transcription feature, and more.