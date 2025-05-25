Weekly Tech Recap: Google unveils Gemini upgrades at I/O, Trump threatens tariffs on India-made iPhones and more

With tech news coming in thick and fast all week, it can be hard to keep track of all the updates. To help the readers stay updated, we’ve compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a stock of the biggest developments from the world of technology. Without further ado, let’s dive into the top stories that made waves in the tech world this week.

Top tech news of the week: 1) Fortnite makes a comeback to iPhones: After a protracted legal battle, Epic Games' Fortnite finally made its comeback on the Apple App Store earlier this week. While Apple had previously refused to reinstate Fortnite until its appeal was cleared by the courts, the company finally relented after U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers told it to approve the submission or return to court to explain the legal basis for rejecting it.

Last week, Apple also approved an updated app from Spotify, the audio streaming giant, featuring external payment links for purchasing subscriptions.

2) Google unveils AI innovations at I/O 2025: As expected, Google's I/O 2025 event was all about AI. Key announcements included numerous upgrades to Gemini, the unveiling of Veo 3 and Imagen 4 video and text models, Android XR, and new real-time translation capabilities on Google Meet.

Additionally, the company introduced a new $250/month AI Ultra subscription tier aimed at power users and enterprises.

3) OpenAI joins hands with Johny Ive: OpenAI announced this week that it will acquire io, the AI hardware startup co-founded by legendary Apple designer Jony Ive, in an all-stock deal valued at nearly $6.5 billion. The ChatGPT maker revealed that Altman and Ive have been collaborating “quietly” since 2023, envisioning hardware products that seamlessly integrate generative AI models.

It isn’t yet clear what the new device will be, but Altman said he has already experienced one of the prototypes. The product is expected to enter mass production in 2027, with reports suggesting that OpenAI and Ive plan to ship 100 million AI devices.

‘I’ve been able to live with it, and I think it is the coolest piece of technology that the world will have ever seen,’ the OpenAI CEO added.

4) Anthropic's Opus 4 launched: Amazon-backed AI startup Anthropic unveiled its two new artificial intelligence models—Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4—touting them as the most advanced systems in the industry. Built with enhanced reasoning capabilities, the new models are aimed at improving code generation and supporting agent-style workflows, particularly for developers engaged in complex and extended tasks.

“Claude Opus 4 is the world’s best coding model, with sustained performance on complex, long-running tasks and agent workflows,” the company claimed in a recent blog post.

5) Donald Trump threatens 25% tariffs on India-made iPhones:

US President Donald Trump has threatened that Apple’s plans to manufacture U.S.-bound iPhones in India will be met with a 25% tariff. Trump further noted that this tariff would apply to all companies in the segment, not just the Cupertino-based tech giant.