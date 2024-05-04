It can be a daunting task to keep up with the fast-paced technology announcements that are made every day. But fear not! We have compiled a comprehensive list of this week's top tech stories, from Apple introducing a new 'Repair State' in iOS 17.5 beta to OpenAI signing a new licensing deal with the Financial Times. Without further ado, here's a list of the week's top tech stories.

1) iOS 17.5 comes with a "Repair State" feature for fixing iPhones:

Apple has introduced a new "Repair State" feature in iOS 17.5 beta that allows users to send their iPhones for repair without having to disable Find My and Activation Lock. Reportedly, the new repair state resolves this issue by allowing users to put their iPhones in a "Ready for Repair" mode while keeping Find My active. This means the device remains trackable and secure with Activation Lock enabled during the repair process. Users can also mark the device as lost, if needed, while it's in repair.

2) Google's new AI-powered English learning feature:

Google has rolled out an innovative AI-powered feature called "Speaking Practice" to its Search platform which is designed to help users improve their English speaking skills. The new AI feature listens to the user's speech, interprets it, and then responds with a natural-sounding reply or carries out a requested action. This interactive exchange allows users to practice conversational English, providing a more engaging way to use new words in context and improve fluency.

3) Pixel 8a price leaked ahead of possible May 14 launch:

According to several media reports, the Pixel 8a could start at $499 in the United States, which converts to approximately ₹41,000 in India. This pricing suggests that the new device might be in line with the previous Pixel 7a, which was launched at ₹43,999 for the 128GB storage option.

The leak also reveals that the Pixel 8a will likely have a 256GB storage variant priced at $599, translating to about ₹50,000. If Google adjusts its pricing, it could increase the popularity of the Pixel A series, offering a more appealing alternative to other mid-range devices.

4) iPhone 16 series likely to receive a price hike:

Rumors suggest that Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature lighter and thinner designs, advanced camera systems, and new A18 chipsets. Additionally, these devices are expected to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which might further contribute to higher production costs. These factors, combined with inflation and a generally higher rate of production, are believed to be key reasons why the iPhone 16 series may see a price increase.

5) OpenAI signs deal for training its AI model Financial Times content:

The Financial Times announced this week that it has signed a licensing agreement with OpenAI, which allows the Sam Altman-led company to train artificial intelligence (AI) models on FT content.

The agreement is likely to enhance OpenAI's generative AI chatbot ChatGPT with attributed FT content, and OpenAI will also work on developing new AI products and features for FT readers.

6) iPad Pro lineup likely to be powered by new M4 chipsets:

A report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman has suggested that the upcoming iPad Pro lineup could be powered by the latest M4 chipset, a departure from plans to release the latest chipset with the iMacs, MacBook Pros and Mac minis later this year. Notably, the current-generation iPad Pro variants are powered by the M2 chipset, and the addition of the M4 chipset to the new iterations of the Pro lineup would suggest that Apple is ditching the M3 chipset for Pro variants altogether.

7) X introduces new ‘Stories’ feature:

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has launched a new Grok AI-powered feature called 'Stories', which allows users to read summaries of a trending post on the social media platform. The feature is currently only available to X Premium subscribers on the iOS and web versions, and hasn't found its way to the Android application just yet.

