Realme unveils new smartphones, iPhone 15 Pro might feature Thunderbolt Cable, YouTube tests song search feature, Samsung rumored to launch rollable smartphone, Apple warns against sleeping with iPhones connected to chargers, Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G debut in India, and more.

This week, the tech world saw the unveiling of a new smartphone by Realme, along with significant rumors and speculations surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Notably, Samsung also made headlines as leaked information indicated that the South Korean company could be in the development stages of a rollable smartphone. Here's a brief recap for you:

iPhone 15 Pro might feature a Thunderbolt Cable for 150W charging Apple is reportedly transitioning to USB Type-C for its iPhone 15 series, potentially due to EU regulations. Standard iPhone 15 models may have slower charging speeds with Apple-certified cables required. In contrast, leaks suggest that iPhone 15 Pro models could feature a Thunderbolt USB Type-C cable for faster charging, up to 150W power output, and 4K 60Hz output. These details are unofficial and await confirmation at Apple's expected September 12 event. The Thunderbolt cable may be exclusive to the Pro models, potentially supporting advanced capabilities. However, these details should be approached with skepticism until officially confirmed by Apple.

YouTube tests new 'Song Search' feature: Find music by humming or recording YouTube is testing a new Android app feature that allows users to search for songs by humming or recording them for over three seconds. Limited to select users, this "song search" function is accessible through the YouTube app's "voice search." Once the song is identified, the app displays official music content, user-generated videos, and Shorts. This feature, based on Google's "Hum to Search" technology, is faster, requiring only three seconds of audio, while Google Assistant's version needs 15 seconds.

Is Samsung planning to launch a rollable smartphone? Samsung is reportedly set to release a groundbreaking smartphone in 2025 featuring a rollable OLED display, as shared by tipster Revegnus. This device is not just a concept but intended for commercial availability. Notably, it boasts Under Panel Camera (UPC) technology for a nearly bezel-less display. Samsung's "Rollable Flex" display showcased in 2023 suggests a motorized mechanism for its rollable screen. Rollable smartphones, unlike foldables, offer seamless transition between compact and tablet-sized displays, potentially merging the need for separate devices. This innovation aligns with Samsung's goal of making rollable smartphones mainstream by 2025.

Apple warns users to avoid sleeping with iPhones connected to chargers Apple has issued a cautionary advisory in their online user guide, warning users against charging iPhones on soft surfaces like pillows or blankets due to the risk of overheating and potential fire hazards. They emphasize charging on flat, well-ventilated surfaces, avoiding damaged cables, moisture, and exercising caution for those with heat detection impairments. This guidance aims to ensure user safety during smartphone charging.

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G debut in India Realme has launched the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G smartphones in India, both powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and featuring a 120Hz display. The Realme 11 5G offers a 108MP camera, while the Realme 11X 5G comes with a 64MP camera. Prices start at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively, with introductory discounts available.

Both phones offer 5G connectivity and fast charging, with the Realme 11 5G supporting 67W SuperVOOC charging and the Realme 11X 5G supporting 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

Elon Musk accuses Facebook of global opinion manipulation Tech mogul Elon Musk has taken a swipe at Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, alleging that the social media giant is engaged in widespread manipulation of public opinion globally. In a scathing tweet, Musk suggested that Facebook's refusal to open source its algorithm is a clear indicator of its intention to influence and control public discourse.