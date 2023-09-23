Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 15 series hit stores, OnePlus Open announced, Zuckerberg introduces WhatsApp Flows, more

The world of technology was taken by storm this week, since Apple’s latest iPhone 15 Series have reached the stores in India and across the world. Fans waited in long queues outside the Apple stores to purchase their favourite Apple devices.

Moreover, in another major development Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the WhatsApp Flows, a new feature for businesses to change the way they engage with users through the chat. Here is a quick recap for you:

Apple iPhone 15 Series goes on sale; loyalists stood in long queues to get their devices

Apple's iPhone 15 range launched in India with eager customers queuing up outside official stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Rahul, the first customer at Apple Saket, arrived at 4 am to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max, expressing excitement about being among the first to own it. Similarly, Vivek from Bangalore was thrilled to get his iPhone 15 Pro despite not being first in line.

OnePlus Open foldable smartphone announced officially

OnePlus is set to release its first foldable smartphone, namely OnePlus Open, reportedly on October 19. The device is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. While the official product name and details are pending confirmation, OnePlus announced the launch during the TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 event, promising more information through official channels. Renowned tipster Max Jambor also suggests the same launch date.

Mark Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Flows and Meta Verified for Businesses

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, unveiled groundbreaking features at the Conversations conference in Mumbai for WhatsApp Business. The key highlight is "WhatsApp Flows," enabling tailored in-chat interactions, from scheduling bank appointments to food orders and flight check-ins. Meta is expanding payment capabilities to India, offering various payment methods. Additionally, Meta Verified will ensure the authenticity of businesses on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, offering verified badges, support, and protection from impersonation.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 announced

Flipkart is gearing up for its Big Billion Days Sale 2023, offering a sneak peek of discounts for ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank card users. Paytm also guarantees savings for transactions. The sale features no-cost monthly installments, discounts for old item exchanges, and a "Pay Later" option. Key smartphone deals will be revealed on specific dates in October. Expect significant discounts on popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, Nothing, and Vivo, with teased discounts of up to 80 percent on select models like Moto G54 5G and Samsung Galaxy F34 5G.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G launched in India

Vivo has launched its new 5G smartphone, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G, in India. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 23,999, while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is Rs. 24,999. Discounts are available for ICICI and Axis bank card users. The phone boasts a high AnTuTu benchmark score and includes a vapor chamber liquid cooling system for gaming. The camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

PhonePe launches Indus Appstore Developer platform for “Made-in-India" apps

PhonePe has launched the Indus Appstore Developer Platform, inviting Android app developers to list their apps on the Indian appstore. It offers a localised experience in 12 languages, no platform fees or commissions for In-App Payments, and tools like "Launch Pad" for startups. The platform aims to serve as an alternative distribution channel for Android developers targeting the Indian market, catering to local needs.

