Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 15 series hit stores, OnePlus Open announced, Zuckerberg introduces WhatsApp Flows, more

Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 15 series hit stores, OnePlus Open announced, Zuckerberg introduces WhatsApp Flows, more3 min read 23 Sep 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Apple iPhone 15 Series launched; OnePlus Open foldable smartphone announced; WhatsApp Flows and Meta Verified for Businesses; Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 announced; Vivo T2 Pro 5G launched in India; PhonePe launches Indus Appstore Developer platform.
The world of technology was taken by storm this week, since Apple’s latest iPhone 15 Series have reached the stores in India and across the world. Fans waited in long queues outside the Apple stores to purchase their favourite Apple devices.
