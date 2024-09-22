Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 16 goes on sale in India, Samsung may be working on a rollable phone and more
This week's Tech Recap include the global launch of Apple's iPhone 16 series, the introduction of the Honor 200 Lite in India, and Samsung's potential rollable phone. YouTube integrates AI support for Shorts, while WhatsApp enhances channel discovery with new categories and AI features.
