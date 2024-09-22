This week's Tech Recap include the global launch of Apple's iPhone 16 series, the introduction of the Honor 200 Lite in India, and Samsung's potential rollable phone. YouTube integrates AI support for Shorts, while WhatsApp enhances channel discovery with new categories and AI features.

Among the whirlwind of daily life it's hard to catch up with all the news goes around the week. In order to solve that issue we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top tech news of the week. This week, Apple's iPhone 16 series went on sale worldwide, Honor 200 Lite smartphone was launched in India, Samsung was reported to be working on a rollable phone and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top tech news of the week: iPhone 16 goes on sale in India: Apple's latest iPhone 16 series went on sale in India along with other countries around the globe. The excitement around the new iPhone series led to Apple stores getting crowded with the company's loyal fans who stood in lines for hours in order to get their hands on the new devices.

The iPhone 16 series will support the new Apple Intelligence feeatures which will be rolled out later this year. Moreover, the new models also get a camera control button that can be used to take pictures, shoot videos, zoom in and out of a shot and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honor 200 Lite launched in India: Honor 200 Lite 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels. The screen offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and supports a high-frequency 3,240Hz PWM dimming rate along with TÜV Rheinland certification for flicker-free usage. Powered by the Dimensity 6080 chipset, it includes 8GB of RAM, with an option for virtual RAM expansion, and 256GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front, the rear setup includes a 108MP main sensor with optical image stabilization, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing 50MP camera ensures clear and detailed selfies. Other features include 5G connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and SGS 5-star drop resistance certification.

Samsung reportedly working on a rollable phone: Samsung is reportedly gearing up to introduce a groundbreaking smartphone featuring a rollable display, which could hit the market as early as next year. This innovative device is expected to have a flexible screen that can extend outward, transforming into a significantly larger display when needed. If the release timeline holds, this would mark six years since the tech giant launched its first foldable phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although Samsung has not officially confirmed the development of this new product, the company has a history of unveiling cutting-edge display technologies, including a hybrid model that both folds and slides.

According to a report byThe Elec, Samsung's upcoming rollable phone may expand to a 12.4-inch display, rivalling the size of some tablets. If accurate, this screen would surpass the recently launched Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, which boasts a 10.2-inch display.

YouTube gets Veo AI support: Video streaming giant YouTube is set to integrate its Shorts platform with Google DeepMind’s AI-powered video generation model, Veo. This innovation will enable content creators to craft high-quality backgrounds and six-second video clips. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

YouTube revealed in its latest blog post that Veo will empower creators to brainstorm video concepts within YouTube Studio, offering additional features such as AI-generated thumbnails and AI-assisted comment responses.

WhatsApp said to be working on a new Channel categories feature: Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that simplifies the process of discovering and following channels. Users can now browse through seven distinct categories to find content that interests them, including People, Organizations, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, Businesses, and News & Information. The new ‘Explore’ option, located in the ‘Updates’ tab, allows users to navigate the wide array of available channels.

WhatsApp revealed that over 500 million people worldwide engage with Channels monthly. In India alone, some of the most followed channels include Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, as well as the Indian Cricket Team, Diljit Dosanjh, Vijay Deverakonda, and Netflix India. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has recently joined the growing list of public figures using WhatsApp Channels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}