Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 16 launch date confirmed, Google Meet gets an AI powered notes taker and more
Apple sets September 9 for iPhone 16 launch; OnePlus 13 could arrive earlier. Google Meet adds AI notes taker feature, Meta AI on WhatsApp may get voice chat mode, and Vivo T3 Pro debuts in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and 120Hz display.
In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to keep up with all the news that's happened over the week. To solve this problem, we have compiled a list of the top stories that made waves in the world of technology. In this week's tech round-up, Apple officially confirmed the dates for its September launch event, the OnePlus 13 could be here sooner than expected, Google Meet gets an AI-powered note-taker and more.