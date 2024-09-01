Apple sets September 9 for iPhone 16 launch; OnePlus 13 could arrive earlier. Google Meet adds AI notes taker feature, Meta AI on WhatsApp may get voice chat mode, and Vivo T3 Pro debuts in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and 120Hz display.

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to keep up with all the news that's happened over the week. To solve this problem, we have compiled a list of the top stories that made waves in the world of technology. In this week's tech round-up, Apple officially confirmed the dates for its September launch event, the OnePlus 13 could be here sooner than expected, Google Meet gets an AI-powered note-taker and more.

Top tech news of the week: 1) iPhone 16 launch date confirmed: Earlier this week, Apple finally confirmed the launch date for its flagship iPhone 16 series, setting the event for September 9 this year, one day earlier than the September 10 date predicted by many reports. Apart from the four iPhone 16 variants, Apple is likely to launch AirPods 4 in two new versions, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 10 and iPad Mini 7.

2) OnePlus 13 could be here sooner than expected: A new leak by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo revealed that OnePlus has advanced the timeline for its OnePlus 13 press conference to end of October or November. If the rumor does hold to be true, it would mean that OnePlus 13 will be here way before its predecessor. For reference, OnePlus usually holds out its hardware launches till January but with Qualcomm likely to announce Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset in October, the Chinese smartphone maker may be looking to take advantage of that.

3) Google Meet gets an AI powered notes taker: Google Meet is getting a Gemini AI-powered feature called ‘take notes for me’ to take notes right from the video call. The new update was first announced by the tech giant in September last and is now rolling out select Google Workspace users from today.

Take notes for me is an AI powered feature that automatically captures meeting notes and provides an easy way to share it with the other participants in the meeting. The recorded notes are saved automatically to the meeting owner's Google Drive and shared with all the people on the calendar invite within the organization. Additionally, latecomers can utilize the 'summary so far' feature to acquaint themselves with the meeting's progress without interrupting the ongoing discussion.

4) Meta AI could get a new voice chat mode on WhatsApp: Reportedly, Meta AI on WhatsApp could soon get a 'voice chat' mode, allowing to users to better communicate with the chatbot and personalize their interactions. The feature was first spotted by WABetainfo on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.18 update found on Google Play Store and could soon make its way to the stable version of the app.

The new voice chat mode will allow users to have real-time conversations with Meta AI using voice commands. The new feature is expected to result in faster, more natural and more efficient conversations with Meta AI, as speaking is faster than typing. Meta AI will reportedly be able to answer the user's queries in a selected voice, which can be changed according to the user's preferences.

Additionally, WhatsApp is said to be testing a shortcut to quickly invoke Meta AI's voice chat mode by simply pressing the floating action button within the chat list.

5) Vivo T3 Pro launched in India: Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. Up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage are supported.

For optics, there is a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with EIS. There is also a 16MP shooter on the front for taking selfies and video calls.