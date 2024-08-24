Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 16 launch date leaked, Google reportedly looks to remove search button on Android and more
Weekly Tech Recap: Google might remove Android's bottom search bar, Poco Pad 5G and Moto G45 5G launched in India, and WhatsApp explores customizable chat themes.
With a whirlwind of news coming up throughout the week, it's hard to keep up with all the developments. In order to solve that issue, we have compiled a list of top developments that made waves in the world of technology this week in our Weekly Tech Recap.
