Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 16 series debuts, OpenAI rolls out o1 language model, OnePlus 13 launch confirmed and more | Mint

Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 16 series debuts, OpenAI rolls out o1 language model, OnePlus 13 launch confirmed and more
Major tech updates this week include Apple's iPhone 16 series launch, OpenAI's new o1 model with enhanced reasoning, Motorola Razr 50's features, WhatsApp's upcoming AI voice chat, and the confirmation of OnePlus 13's release next month.
With a whirlwind of news coming out every week, it can be hard to keep up with all the updates. In order to remedy this, we have compiled a list of the top stories that made headlines in the world of technology. This week's tech recap includes the launch of Apple's iPhone 16 series, the launch of OpenAI's o1 language model and the launch of Motorola's Razr 50.