Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 16 series debuts, OpenAI rolls out o1 language model, OnePlus 13 launch confirmed and more | Mint

With a whirlwind of news coming out every week, it can be hard to keep up with all the updates. In order to remedy this, we have compiled a list of the top stories that made headlines in the world of technology. This week's tech recap includes the launch of Apple's iPhone 16 series, the launch of OpenAI's o1 language model and the launch of Motorola's Razr 50.

Top tech news for the week:

Apple launches iPhone 16 series:

Apple launched four variants of its latest iPhone 16 series at the company's ‘It’s Glowtime' event on Monday. The star of the show was the new Apple Intelligence features that will come with the iPhone 16 variants later this year, thanks to the latest A18 bionic chipsets.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus start at the same price as last year, at ₹79,900 and ₹89,900 respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have received a massive price drop from their predecessors (in India) and start at ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,44,900 respectively.

OpenAI releases o1 language model:

OpenAI has released a new series of models codenamed o1 with ‘reasoning’ capabilities that are designed to spend more time before responding to users' queries. The new model is immediately available for use and is said to have the ability to perform more complex tasks that weren't thought possible by previous models.

While o1 is said to be better at performing some tasks like coding and solving multistep problems, it is also slower and costlier than current models like GPT-4o.

OpenAI researcher Noam Brown in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) stated that o1 is designed to ‘think’ in a private chain of thought before responding to queries. Brown states that the longer o1 the better it does on reasoning tasks.

Motorola Razr 50 launched in India:

Motorola Razr 50 features a 6.9-inch FlexView Full HD+ pOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. There is also a 3.6-inch external pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Motorola foldable is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300x processor (based on a 4nm process) and is paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks.

The Motorola Razr 50 runs on the Hello UI based on Android 14 and the company is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with the new device. The phone is powered by a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

WhatsApp reportedly working on bringing multiple voices for Meta AI:

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is preparing to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot capabilities by integrating a two-way voice chat feature. According to recent reports, this new feature will allow users to interact with the Meta AI chatbot using voices that include public figures, offering a more personalized and engaging experience.

The forthcoming voice chat feature, noted in a recent update by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, is expected to include multiple voice options for Meta AI. While the feature is currently not available to beta testers on Android, the tracker’s report reveals that users will soon have access to a range of voices, including those of well-known personalities.

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed:

Chinese tech giant OnePlus has officially confirmed the release of its highly anticipated OnePlus 13 flagship smartphone, set to be unveiled next month. The announcement was made by Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, who revealed that the upcoming device will likely be powered by Qualcomm's latest innovation, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

